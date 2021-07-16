Individuals who have been vaccinated against Covid-19 can obtain an online vaccination certificate by applying on the health ministry’s website, the TRNC Health Ministry has announced, BRT reported. Fully vaccinated individuals can obtain their certificate through the website at adapass.gov.ct.tr.

Those experiencing problems can seek assistance from the health ministry call centre by dialling 1111.

Meanwhile, new PCR testing centres have been added to existing centres offering rapid tests.

Employees of various sectors who are expected to repeat their PCR tests regularly may apply online to be directed to the nearest testing site.

BRTK