Mağusa Mesarya and Nicosia New Generation, the independent, individual and undistricted Lions clubs of Northern Cyprus, will collaborate with KAYAD – The Association of Women To Support Living and Queer Cyprus Associations for an awareness event for 21 September International Peace Day

KAYAD – The Association of Women To Support Living, established in 1998 with the aim of eliminating all forms of discrimination against women and contributing to gender equality by strengthening the profile of women in the community is the one and only non-governmental organization in Northern Cyprus raising awareness activities to prevent domestic violence.

Mine Atlı, lawyer and KAYAD activist, will talk about Violence Against Women and the legal steps taken on this issue in Northern Cyprus during the virtual meeting.

Activists Derviş Taşkırınlar and Yasemin Taneri will represent the Queer Cyprus Association. Queer Cyprus is a civil society movement that started off as an “Initiative Against Homophobia” in 2008 in order to change discriminatory law in the north part of Cyprus and to mould public opinion in regards to Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Trans and Intersex rights and freedom. The movement, which was renamed Queer Cyprus in 2012, embraces diversity, opposes all mechanisms of pressure and has a feminist, antimilitarist, ecologist and veganist nature.

Social Services Specialist Barış Başel, on the other hand, will make presentations on gender equality in Northern Cyprus.

Independent and individual Lions clubs, which have decided to talk about the important issues of internal peace in Northern Cyprus, will host such an event for the first time in Northern Cyprus, for September 21, the International Day of Peace.

Fikret Şendil, a member of Mağusa Mesarya and the Guiding Lion of the Nicosia New Generation will moderate the virtual meeting. Those who want to attend the meeting will be able to access the meeting on Tuesday, September 21 at 20:00 PM on the zoom platform.

Meeting ID: 634 432 2485

Passcode: Peace