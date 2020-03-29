Latest Headlines

Online Application Available to Break Curfew

1 hour ago
The TRNC government has opened a website in both Turkish and English for those wishing to break curfew for essential needs.

The address is as follows: https://permissions.gov.ct.tr/street

However, the information required for digital permit applications to be made online must be filled in accurately and completely by the applicant. The district governorships will transmit their digital permit documents via SMS to those who are evaluated and approved. With the QR code on the Digital Permission Documents, the document will be able to automatically verify documents at the police controls.

As published previously, application can also be made on WhatApp on the following numbers:

0548 811 0155
0548 811 0156
0548 811 0157
0548 811 0158

Kibris News Agency

