The police have arrested one of two young men suspected of stabbing a police officer while he was on patrol in the company of another police officer in Gaziköy on Sunday evening, Kibris Postasi reported.

The two officers approached two men suspected of having stolen a vehicle. Following which, one of the officers named Fahri Toklu, was viciously attacked with a knife. The two men then fled the scene.

Reports say that one of the assailants, Ecevit Takımcılar was discovered at the house of a relative in Akdoğan at around 9pm on Monday.

The seriously injured policeman remains in intensive care.

Police are still searching for the other male suspect, a relative named Gökhan Takımcılar.

Kibris Postasi