One new case of Covid-19 has been found in the last 24 hours, Minister of Health Ali Pilli said yesterday.

In the past 24 hours, 1,212 PCR tests were made and one person, who had arrived by air, had tested positive. Health teams are following up that person’s contacts.

Meanwhile six people who were infected with Covid-19 have been discharged from hospital, the minister said.

Minister Pilli again reminded that everyone needed to keep using face masks, maintain social distancing and observe hygiene rules during the holidays.

He emphasised that those over the age of 65 and people with chronic health problems should avoid crowded environments.

Minister Pilli also stated that there has been a serious increase in the number of cases in the South, and that TRNC citizens should not travel abroad and cross to South Cyprus unless they are obliged, and in case of necessity, they must obey the rules such as the use of masks.

On Friday, South Cyprus made mask wearing in public places compulsary with a fine of 300 euros for non-compliance.

Kibris Postasi, Yeniduzen