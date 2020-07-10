Latest Headlines

One New Case of Covid-19 Detected

10 hours ago
746 Less than a minute

North Cyprus News - CoronavirusOne new positive case of Covid-19 has been identified after 778 laboratory tests were performed in the last 24 hours in North Cyprus.

According to the  Minister of Health, Ali Pilli, the person infected is the wife of a man from Kazakhstan, who had been diagnosed with Covid-19 after he arrived at Ercan Airport from Turkey six days ago and is receiving treatment.

With this development, the number of cases in North Cyprus since July 1, the first day of resumption of flights, has reached six, while the total number of cases since the first case was discovered in March, has risen to 114.

To date, 44,604 laboratory tests have been performed. 104 people were cured, 5 are undergoing treatment and a total of 4 have died.

Güneş

Related Articles

Photo of Police Fire Shots Injuring Two Syrian Refugees

Police Fire Shots Injuring Two Syrian Refugees

11 hours ago
Photo of Health Rules Regarding Entry Into TRNC Revised

Health Rules Regarding Entry Into TRNC Revised

1 day ago
Photo of Syrian Refugees Discovered in Güzelyurt Bay

Syrian Refugees Discovered in Güzelyurt Bay

1 day ago
Photo of New Cases of Covid-19 Being Contained

New Cases of Covid-19 Being Contained

2 days ago
Back to top button
Close

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker