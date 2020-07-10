One new positive case of Covid-19 has been identified after 778 laboratory tests were performed in the last 24 hours in North Cyprus.

According to the Minister of Health, Ali Pilli, the person infected is the wife of a man from Kazakhstan, who had been diagnosed with Covid-19 after he arrived at Ercan Airport from Turkey six days ago and is receiving treatment.

With this development, the number of cases in North Cyprus since July 1, the first day of resumption of flights, has reached six, while the total number of cases since the first case was discovered in March, has risen to 114.

To date, 44,604 laboratory tests have been performed. 104 people were cured, 5 are undergoing treatment and a total of 4 have died.

Güneş