A visitor to North Cyprus who flew to Ercan Airport has tested positive for Covid-19.

Minister of Health Ali Pilli said that 1,080 tests for the coronavirus had been made in the last 24 hours.

The individual, a Turkish citizen who tested positive for Covid-19, has been placed in quarantine at Nicosia State Hospital and has begun receiving treatment.

This brings the total number of cases up to 116, eight people are being treated and four people have died of the virus.

Yeniduzen