One new case of Covid-19 has been detected out of 993 tested in the last 24 hours, Health Minister Dr Ali Pilli said. The infected person was a passenger who had arrived by air.
He added that nine people who had been infected with Covid-19 had been discharged, their treatment completed.
The current situation regarding Covid-19 is as follows:
Number of Tests Conducted on Thursday – 993
Number of Positive Cases Detected on Thursday – 1
Number of Cases Discharged on Thursday – 9
Total Number of Tests Performed – 77,968
Total Number of Cases – 163
Total Number of Cured and Discharged Cases – 135
Number of Cases Continuing Treatment – 24
Total Number of Patients Lost – 4
Number of Patients Hospitalized in Intensive Care – 0
Yeniduzen