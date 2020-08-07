One new case of Covid-19 has been detected out of 993 tested in the last 24 hours, Health Minister Dr Ali Pilli said. The infected person was a passenger who had arrived by air.

He added that nine people who had been infected with Covid-19 had been discharged, their treatment completed.

The current situation regarding Covid-19 is as follows:

Number of Tests Conducted on Thursday – 993

Number of Positive Cases Detected on Thursday – 1

Number of Cases Discharged on Thursday – 9

Total Number of Tests Performed – 77,968

Total Number of Cases – 163

Total Number of Cured and Discharged Cases – 135

Number of Cases Continuing Treatment – 24

Total Number of Patients Lost – 4

Number of Patients Hospitalized in Intensive Care – 0

Yeniduzen