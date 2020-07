Minister of Health Ali Pilli has that the number of tests performed in the last 24 hours was 1,582 and one positive case was detected. Pilli said that the positive case was a citizen of the Republic of Turkey, who had flown to Ercan Airport.

The passenger has begun his treatment in quarantine at Dr Burhan Nalbantoğlu State Hospital in Nicosia.

This brings to total number of cases of Covid-19 up to 118.

Kibris Postasi