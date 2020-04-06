The total number of cases of the coronavirus (Covid-19), is 557 in Cyprus. There have been 12 deaths in the south and 2 have died in North Cyprus.

While there have been 465 cases in the south of the island, the number of cases seen in the north risen to 92.

Health Minister Ali Pilli said that the latest case was discovered in Lapta raising the number of cases to 92. He said that 47 people were undergoing treatment for the coronavirus, two people were in intensive care, one of whom was on a ventilator.

Yeniduzen