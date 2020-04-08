Minister of Health Ali Pilli has said that 178 tests for the coronavirus were performed today and one new positive result was found. This brings the total number of cases to 95.

He noted that the positive case detected today is a contact person from abroad.

Stating that 3,424 tests have been done so far, Minister Pilli stated that 44 out of 95 cases were discharged and 48 people were still on treatment.

Reminding that three people have lost their lives due to COVID-19 to date, Minister Pilli also noted that there is currently one person in intensive care.

The minister added that the condition of the patient receiving intensive care is stable, he also explained that the other cases undergoing treatment are in good condition.

Pointing out that 64 local cases have been identified so far, Health Minister Pilli stated that 15 domestic cases were discharged and one was died.

There are 36 women and 28 men with the virus.

Minister Pilli also gave distribution figures according to ages:

3 people aged 0-9 years

7 people aged 10-19

7 people aged 20-29

8 people aged 30-39

8 people aged 40-49

8 people aged 50-59

7 people between the ages of 60-69

6 people between the ages of 70-79

2 people between the ages of 80-89

Yeniduzen