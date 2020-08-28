Latest Headlines

One Case of Covid-19 Detected Yesterday

1 day ago
471 Less than a minute
North Cyprus News - Health Minister - Dr. Ali Pilli
Health Minister – Dr. Ali Pilli

Only one new case of Covid-19 has been detected in the last 24 hours, Health Minister Dr Ali Pilli has said. 

Yesterday, 1,592 tests were made and the positive cases had been in contact with another person who had the virus and was in quarantine. Meanwhile, ten people have been discharged.explained that the number of tests performed in the last 24 hours was 1592, 1 positive case was encountered, 10 people were discharged.

This brings the total number of cases of Covid-19 up to 301. South Cyprus has had 1,467 cases. There have been no new deaths from the virus reported in either community.

Yeniduzen

Related Articles

Photo of Revised List of Categories and Travel Restrictions

Revised List of Categories and Travel Restrictions

21 hours ago
Photo of Locals Fear New Hospital Will Impact Environment

Locals Fear New Hospital Will Impact Environment

22 hours ago
Photo of New Pandemic Hospital Sited in Floodplain

New Pandemic Hospital Sited in Floodplain

2 days ago
Photo of Taxi Drivers Hold Demonstration

Taxi Drivers Hold Demonstration

2 days ago
Back to top button
Close

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker