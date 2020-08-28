Only one new case of Covid-19 has been detected in the last 24 hours, Health Minister Dr Ali Pilli has said.

Yesterday, 1,592 tests were made and the positive cases had been in contact with another person who had the virus and was in quarantine. Meanwhile, ten people have been discharged.explained that the number of tests performed in the last 24 hours was 1592, 1 positive case was encountered, 10 people were discharged.

This brings the total number of cases of Covid-19 up to 301. South Cyprus has had 1,467 cases. There have been no new deaths from the virus reported in either community.

Yeniduzen