Health Minister Dr Ali Pilli said yesterday that 1,441 tests for Covid-19 were performed in the last 24 hours and only one person was found to be positive for the virus. Three people were discharged.

Pilli said that the positive case was a contact of a previously detected case and that he was under surveillance during this process.

The total number of recorded cases of Covid-19 in North Cyprus is 815.

Several days ago, Yeniduzen reported that the Health Minister was a guest on the Sabah News programme published on BRT, to talk about the coronavirus epidemic in North Cyprus and the emergency hospital.

Pilli emphasized that there had been a decrease in the number of coronavirus cases.

The minister said, “The situation is going well now, we have dropped to odd numbers for the last month. There were 10 cases yesterday, but one was local. Others came from abroad.“

Stating that the contact tracing team were working very well and that there are sufficient staff numbers in the team, Pilli said that they are preventing the spread of the disease and that inspections continue to increase.

The minister acknowledged that winter was ahead, a time when infection numbers increase. He said that they were prepared for that and prevention measures would continue.

Pilli also warned that people who had had the virus were not necessarily immune to reinfection and they should continue to take precautions.

Yeniduzen