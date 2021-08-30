There are reports that a major oil spill originating from Syria is heading towards the Karpaz coast of Cyprus. According to Kitas Weather, a significant oil spill occurred from the fuel tank of a power plant in the city of Baniyas last week, Yeniduzen reported.

The leak from the tank filled with 15,000 tons of fuel first covered an area of ​​25.5 square kilometres, and after five days, the leak spread to an area of ​​1,000 square kilometres.

The northwest section of the oil spill is located about 20 kilometres from Dipkarpaz and about 80 kilometres east of Famagusta.

Sea currents that will affect the region in the coming days mean that the oil spill is expected to spread to the east coast of the island in the first stage.

Yeniduzen