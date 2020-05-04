The Turkish Cypriot Pharmacists Association (KTEB) announced the changes made to the opening hours of pharmacies, with a statement made on their social media accounts.

The statement stated that the working hours of the pharmacies will continue between the dates of 4 May 2020 – 17 May 2020, between 08.00-16.00 and the

service hours of the on-duty pharmacies are arranged as 16.00 – 20.30 (On-Call Service for Emergency Prescription Patients).

The statement made by the Pharmacists’ Association stated the following statements:

“Due to the crisis situation in our country, the working hours of the pharmacy and the pharmacy hours on duty changed between 4 May 2020 – 17 May 2020 as follows. According to this:

Island-wide Pharmacy Working Hours

“Working hours between 4 May 2020 and 17 May 2020 will continue as 08.00-16.00.

“The change in all duty pharmacy service hours:

“It is arranged as 16.00 – 20.30 (20.30 – 00.00 On-Call Service for Emergency Prescription Patients).

“Patient admissions in our pharmacies will continue within the framework of pandemic measures implemented by our pharmacists during the pandemic period.

“During this time, patients over the age of 60 with fever, cough, sneezing complaints will be considered a priority.

“Current working hours, working hours and on-duty pharmacies should only be tracked on the official website of the Turkish Cypriot Pharmacists Association website www.kteb.org or on the KTEB application available on Google Play and App Store. Customers are kindly reminded to only refer to the official website for pharmacy opening times”

Yeniduzen