Growth in the coronavirus outbreak in North Cyprus is slowing, but it has not run its course yet, President Mustafa Akinci said on Thursday.

“We see that the coronavirus outbreak is reaching a plateau, but it’s not over yet and we mustn’t relax the measures we take”, the President said after meeting with Prime Minister Ersin Tatar.

“We have not reached the end of the outbreak”,” he added.

On the Turkish Cypriot economy, he said even though it faces some economic problems, there is no rush to get back to normal life.

Prime Minister Ersin Tatar echoed Akinci’s remarks, adding: “We agree on continuing the measures to avoid any increase of infections”.

There have been 526 cases of the coronavirus recorded in the south of the island so far the number of cases seen in the north has reached 96.

AA News Agency