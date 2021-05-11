Initiatives should be taken urgently to include North Cyprus on the Digital Green Pass app, Republican Turkish Party (CTP) deputy Fikri Toros has said on social media, Kibris Postasi reports.

The Green Pass, proposed and passed by the EU Commission permits travel within EU countries and is expected to come into operation at the end of June.

The Green Pass will be proof that a person has been vaccinated against coronavirus, has received a negative PCR test result or has recovered from Covid-19.

Toros said that “the normalisation of travel to North Cyprus from both our airport and our transit points is a matter of urgency for our tourism sector“. The Presidency must, on one hand, in cooperation with the Greek Cypriot Administration, reopen the border crossing points, and on the other hand, should petition for North Cyprus to be included on the Digital Green Pass. It was a matter of urgency that representations to the EU for North Cyprus to be included in the Green Pass system be made, he said.

