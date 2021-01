Health Minister Dr. Ali Pilli stated that 23 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, 18 of whom were local.

In south Cyprus, there were 164 cases of Covid-19 reported and one death.

The total number of cases in south Cyprus is now 29,294 and 176 deaths. In North Cyprus the total is 1,944 and 11 deaths.

Yeniduzen