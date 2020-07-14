Latest Headlines

North Preparing For Second Wave of Coronavirus

2 hours ago
2 hours ago
Co-Chair of Bicommunal Technical Committee for Health – Cenk Soydan

Co-chair of the Bicommunal Technical Committee for Health Cenk Soydan, stated that coronavirus diagnostic centres were prepared with 44 beds in the intensive care unit for a possible second wave of the disease and added that the number of respirators had been increased from 36 to 142.

Speaking to Turkish Cypriot news agency TAK, Soydan said 142 respirators was a sufficient number, adding that if more than 100 patients were admitted to the intensive care unit, it would mean “a serious epidemic in the country. We hope this will not happen,” he said, calling for a pandemic hospital to be built, but said the arrangements made so far were significant.

We have to be ready for the second wave. We were doing well, but we have abandoned the implementation of health and safety measures,” he warned.

Vatan

