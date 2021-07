In the last 24 hours, 135 people tested positive for the coronavirus in North Cyprus, Yeniduzen reported. There were 13,285 tests performed and 104 of those found to be positive were local. One person died from the virus.

Six airline passengers tested positive and 25 were from contacts in quarantin.

The distribution of new cases is as follows:



Nicosia – 24

Kyrenia – 43

Famagusta – 19

Güzelyurt – 13

Iskele – 2

Lefke – 3

