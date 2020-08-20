Latest Headlines

North Cyprus Will Not Close Its Doors: Tatar

9 mins ago
15 Less than a minute
North Cyprus News - PM Ersin Tatar - North Cyprus Women Entrepreneurs Assoc
PM Ersin Tatar – Women Entrepreneurs Association

There is no question of closing North Cyprus to visitors because of the pandemic, Prime Minister Ersin Tatar has stated.

Speaking at a meeting with the Women Entrepreneurs Association, Tatar pointed out the damage to the economy caused by the pandemic. Despite the problems, steps were being taken towards stimulating the economy, he said. 

Noting that work on the 2021 budget is under way, Tatar said talks had begun with Turkey on the budget deficit, adding that finding resources for the needs and losses of small and medium-sized businesses and the business community was a precondition. 

From now on, there can be no question of closure,” he said, adding that the pandemic will be managed by taking measures. Finally, he pointed out the importance of observing the rules, wearing a mask in public, observing hygiene and social distancing.

Halkin Sesi

