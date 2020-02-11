A special presentation was made to Prime Minister Ersin Tatar by the Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Near East University Dr. İrfan Suat Günsel.

Prime Minister Ersin Tatar said that the production of the Günsel electronic car is a national project and will be a decisive factor in the development of the TRNC economy.

After the presentation, PM Tatar said that North Cyprus expected to produce 20,000 vehicles by 2025, which will boost the TRNC economy.

The foundation stone for the techno park factory where the first Günsel brand local automobile car will be manufactured, was laid in December, 2016.

The official presentation of the vehicle will take place on 20 February.

