It is not clear how North Cyprus will be affected by the ‘Vaccination Portal’ to be used in international travel and implemented by the EU at the end of June, Yeniduzen reports.

Member of the Bi-communal Health Technical Committee Jale Refik Rogers stated that 16 EU member countries, including the Republic of Cyprus, will begin technical tests in June before launching the ‘Vaccination Portal’.

Speaking on behalf of the European Union Coordination Centre, Burcu Barın stated that this application is also new in Europe and that they will hold various contacts on the subject tomorrow. He pointed out that the process will be clear in the coming days.

Studies on the vaccine portal are on the agenda, a statement from the Ministry of Health said, adding that online meetings will be held very soon. It was stated that there is no clarity on many applications yet, so time is needed, and some information showing the Covid-19 status and vaccination status of the people will be followed by the said vaccine certificates, and the necessary conditions for this are not yet clear.

International travel conditions will vary provided the pandemic continues, it was noted.

Turkish Cypriot Doctor Okan Dağlı, a member of the General Health System of the Republic of Cyprus, underlined that those who will travel abroad, especially to the European country, will need a Vaccination Certificate and emphasised that the necessary contacts should be made as soon as possible.

Yeniduzen