It has been reported that in the last 24 hours, 147 people tested positive for the coronavirus, 127 were local, Yeniduzen states. There were 12,554 tests carried out.

Three people infected were airline passengers and 17 were contacts of people previously identified as having the coronavirus. They are now in quarantine.

The distribution of local cases are as follows:

Nicosia – 54

Kyrenia – 43

Famagusta – 18

Güzelyurt- 7

Lekfe – 1

Iskele – 4

Yeniduzen