Following 27,898 tests, 106 cases of the coronavirus were discovered in the last 24 hours, 83 of which were local, BRT reported.

Six cases are airline passengers, one who arrived by sea, 16 other are contacts of previously detected cases and are in quarantine.

Local Cases

Nicosia – 28

Kyrenia – 25

Famagusta – 21

Guzelyurt – 4

Iskele – 4

Lefke – 1

BRTK