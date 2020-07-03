The Covid-19 pandemic continues to affect the world, Health Minister Ali Pilli said, noting “We could not remain closed forever. We knew that we would see a case [of Covid-19] with the opening process. We prioritise health. We continue to regulate the measures so as not to risk the public’s health, and we are working diligently to ensure that cases do not spread to the public.“

Pilli said, “The absence of a pandemic hospital does not mean that our health system is not prepared for a possible epidemic. The number of beds has been increased, equipment is ready, staff ing numbers have been strengthened, testing has been increased ”.

Calling the public to “Be Wary, Be Prudent,” Pilli said, “We wear a mask, maintain social distancing and reduce the risk [of infection] by 90 percent if we comply with hygiene rules. I don’t think there will be an epidemic if we follow these rules. ”

Meanwhile, the Prosecutor’s Office has filed an appeal in the case brought by the Turkish Cypriot Medical Association (KTTB) to the Supreme Administrative Court, demanding the annulment of the decision of non-quarantine entry for passengers from high-risk countries to the TRNC.

Minister Pilli stated that the initiative to reopen the country is necessary for the economy and social life. Stating that many countries are in the process of opening up, in some of them, using only a single PCR test. He said that the authorities are working diligently to avoid the risk of the virus spreading.

Recalling the criticism that the health service infrastructure is insufficient, Pilli said, “Yes, our health infrastructure is inadequate. I have been saying this since 2013. All governments are responsible for the shortcomings, not the current government. We are working to overcome these deficiencies. ”

