The government aims to open the country to tourism from April, Minister of Tourism and Environment Fikri Ataoğlu said. He added that the tourism sector required a clear policy from the High Committee on Infectious diseases before marketing for that sector began.

He emphasised that vaccination was essential before opening up the education and tourism sectors. Initiatives would be made after the vaccination programme reaches a certain level in North Cyprus, said Ataoğlu.

He said that he expected the High Committee on Communicable Diseases will set the criteria for how tourists will come to the island.

Stating that the High Committee can make decisions that tourists can come to the island on the condition that they are vaccinated or can show an antibody test, Ataoğlu said that the High Committee should make clear decisions on this issue.

Ataoğlu stated that “The High Committee should clearly determine the conditions to be put forward and should not change it afterwards“, and stated that marketing will be carried out in line with the criteria set by the Higher Committee.

Kibris Postasi