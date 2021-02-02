European Council President Charles Michel has stressed that a two-state solution to the Cyprus problem is not on the agenda. In a letter to Greek Cypriot leader Nicos Anastasiades, Michel stated that reunification should be based on UN resolutions.

This is in stark contrast to statements made by President Ersin Tatar and Turkey, who say that the time for confederation or two separate states has come, given the decades of failed negotiations to reunite the island of Cyprus under a federal umbrella.

The letter also said: “The EU’s commitment is for a speedy resumption of negotiations under the auspices of the United Nations, for a comprehensive solution to the Cyprus problem, in accordance with the relevant UN Security Council resolutions and in accordance with the principles on which the EU is based.

“We expect something similar from Turkey. The EU is ready to play an active role in supporting the negotiations”.

Michel also noted the EU’s position on the Varosha/Maras situation, stressing that this remains firm and clear and that the bloc continues to act in accordance with Security Council Resolutions 550 and 789. There should be no actions taken which are not in accordance with those resolutions, he said.

Kibris Postasi