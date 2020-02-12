Leader of the Republican Party of Turkey (CTP) Tufan Erhurman was asked to comment on an interview given by President Mustafa Akinci to UK daily ‘The Guardian’ and specifically his reference to Hatay which became annexed to Turkey. Erhurman said that “there is no one who wants annexation and unification, including our people who come from Turkey. If I were asked, I would say that neither Turkey nor the TRNC has such an agenda”.

Erhurman, who is a candidate in the forthcoming presidential elections, reiterated the view that the salvation for the Turkish Cypriots is an economy that stands on its own two feet and noted that there is a need for society to unite. “The president of a democracy cannot afford to stay out of it. We need a more active president”, he said, adding that it is certain that the April 26 presidential elections will go to a second round.

He noted that he is ready to discuss legal formulas that will put an end to political instability in the country and expressed the view that ‘the presidential system is the only solution’ is incorrect.

Referring to the Cyprus issue, he said: “With the lessons I learned from Crans-Montana [Cyprus Conference, 2017], I think we have to be much more prepared for the five-day conference. In the context of preparation we must explain to all sides what are the parameters, what are the points of disagreement, so that the negotiation table will lead us to a solution”.

