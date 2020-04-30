A total of 951 cases and 19 deaths have occurred across the whole of Cyprus. Again, across the whole of the island, 194 people were discharged from hospital having completed their treatment.

Covid-19 caused 15 deaths in the south and four in the north.

In the south, it was decided that some deaths previously ascribed to the coronavirus were caused by complications from other diseases, although they had been Covid-19 positive.

While 843 cases have appeared in the south of the island to date, the number of cases in the north has been recorded as 108.

The first case in the south was diagnosed on March 9, and in the north on March 10, a 65-year-old tourist from Germany was diagnosed with Covid-19.

As of May 4, certain restrictions such as the partial daytime curfew will be lifted with the exception of Sundays.

Yeniduzen