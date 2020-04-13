Minister of Health Ali Pilli made a statement on the general situation on Sunday, April 12, regarding the spread of Covid-19. Stating that the number of tests carried out on Sunday is 164, Minister Pilli noted that there were no positive cases. He issued the following statistics:
Number of tests performed 164
Number of Positive Cases 0
Number of patients recovered and discharged today 12
Number of patients lost today 0
Total number of patients lost 3
Total number of tests performed 4,212
Total number of positive cases 99
The number of cases undergoing treatment 39
Total number of patients recovered and discharged 57
Number of patients in intensive care 1
Yeniduzen