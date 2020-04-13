Minister of Health Ali Pilli made a statement on the general situation on Sunday, April 12, regarding the spread of Covid-19. Stating that the number of tests carried out on Sunday is 164, Minister Pilli noted that there were no positive cases. He issued the following statistics:

Number of tests performed 164

Number of Positive Cases 0

Number of patients recovered and discharged today 12

Number of patients lost today 0

Total number of patients lost 3

Total number of tests performed 4,212

Total number of positive cases 99

The number of cases undergoing treatment 39

Total number of patients recovered and discharged 57

Number of patients in intensive care 1