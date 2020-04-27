Health Minister Dr Ali Pilli announced on Sunday that a total of 262 tests for Covid-19 were performed and no positive cases had been detected.

Minister Pilli’s statement regarding the general situation of Covid-19 on April 26, 2020 is as follows:

Number of Tests Performed today: 262

Number of Positive Cases detected today – 0

Number of Recovered and Discharged Cases – 0

Number of fatalities today – 0

Total Number of Tests Performed- 9,009

Total Number of Cases – 108

Number of Cured and Total Discharged Cases – 92

Number of Cases in Treatment – 12

Total Number of Patient Deaths – 4

Number of Patients Hospitalised in Intensive Care – 0

Yeniduzen