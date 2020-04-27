Health Minister Dr Ali Pilli announced on Sunday that a total of 262 tests for Covid-19 were performed and no positive cases had been detected.
Minister Pilli’s statement regarding the general situation of Covid-19 on April 26, 2020 is as follows:
Number of Tests Performed today: 262
Number of Positive Cases detected today – 0
Number of Recovered and Discharged Cases – 0
Number of fatalities today – 0
Total Number of Tests Performed- 9,009
Total Number of Cases – 108
Number of Cured and Total Discharged Cases – 92
Number of Cases in Treatment – 12
Total Number of Patient Deaths – 4
Number of Patients Hospitalised in Intensive Care – 0
