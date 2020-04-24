No new cases of the coronavirus have been reported, the Ministry of Health said yesterday. The last case reported was in Famagusta on Sunday, 19 April.

So far, 7,525 tests for the virus have been made, with 108 positive results. There have been four deaths from complications caused by the disease recorded so far.

Three days ago, Turkish Cypriot daily ‘Yeniduzen’ reported that in his address to the TRNC assembly, leader of the Democratic Party (DP) Fikri Ataoğlu, warned against any complacency. He pointed out that the test rates for the coronavirus are much higher when looking at South Cyprus and Malta, which have populations similar in numbers to the TRNC.

Ataoğlu asked, “How are we doing, do we really know the number of those infected? .. What kind of crisis are we managing without knowing the exact numbers?”

Kibris Postasi, Yeniduzen