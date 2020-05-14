Health Minister Dr Ali Pilli announced that the number of tests performed in the last 24 hours was 1560, and no new cases of Covid-19 were found.

Minister Pilli said that Covid-19 tests were conducted on food sector employees across the country at Polyclinics at Famagusta State Hospital, Dr Burhan Nalbantoğlu State Hospital, in Nicosia, Cengiz Topel Hospital in Güzelyurt and Dr Akçikcek Hospital in Kyrenia.

Minister Pilli’s statement on the general situation of Covid-19 on May 13, 2020 is as follows:

Number of Tests Performed Today [Wednesday]: 1560

Number of Positive Cases detected today: 0

Total Number of Tests Performed: 27,633

Total Number of Cases: 108

Total Number of Patient Deaths: 4

Number of Patients Hospitalised in Intensive Care: 0

THe first case of Covid-19 was detected in an elderly German tourist on 10 March and the last person to test positive for the virus was on 17 April.

Yeniduzen