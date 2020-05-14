Latest Headlines

No New Cases of Covid-19 in Latest Test Results

11 hours ago
299 Less than a minute
North Cyprus News - Health Minister - Dr. Ali Pilli
Health Minister – Dr. Ali Pilli

Health Minister Dr Ali Pilli announced that the number of tests performed in the last 24 hours was 1560, and no new cases of Covid-19 were found.

Minister Pilli said that Covid-19 tests were conducted on food sector employees across the country at Polyclinics at Famagusta State Hospital, Dr Burhan Nalbantoğlu State Hospital, in Nicosia, Cengiz Topel Hospital in Güzelyurt and Dr Akçikcek Hospital in Kyrenia.

Minister Pilli’s statement on the general situation of Covid-19 on May 13, 2020 is as follows:

Number of Tests Performed Today [Wednesday]: 1560

Number of Positive Cases detected today: 0

Total Number of Tests Performed: 27,633

Total Number of Cases: 108

Total Number of Patient Deaths: 4

Number of Patients Hospitalised in Intensive Care: 0

THe first case of Covid-19 was detected in an elderly German tourist on 10 March and the last person to test positive for the virus was on 17 April.

Yeniduzen

Related Articles

Photo of TCs Working in the South Still Unpaid

TCs Working in the South Still Unpaid

10 hours ago
Photo of Fire Breaks Out in Nicosia Suburb

Fire Breaks Out in Nicosia Suburb

11 hours ago
Photo of No Immediate Plans to Reopen Borders: Özersay

No Immediate Plans to Reopen Borders: Özersay

2 days ago
Photo of Opening Borders Essential to Help Improve Economy

Opening Borders Essential to Help Improve Economy

2 days ago
Back to top button
Close

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker