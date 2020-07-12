No new cases of Covid-19 have been detected in the last 24 hours, Minister of Health Ali Pilli said. There were 428 tests made in the last 24 hours.
As of 11 July, 2020 the general situation regarding Covid-19 is as follows:
Number of Tests Performed on Saturday: 428
Number of Positive Cases Detected: None
Number of Cured and Discharged Cases: None
Number of Patient Deaths: None
Total Number of Tests Performed: 46,914
Total Number of Cases: 115
Number of Cured and Discharged Cases: 104
Number of Cases Undergoing Treatment: 7
Total Number of Patient Deaths: 4
Number of Patients Hospitalised in Intensive Care: None
Kibris Postasi