No new cases of Covid-19 have been detected in the last 24 hours, Minister of Health Ali Pilli said. There were 428 tests made in the last 24 hours.

As of 11 July, 2020 the general situation regarding Covid-19 is as follows:

Number of Tests Performed on Saturday: 428

Number of Positive Cases Detected: None

Number of Cured and Discharged Cases: None

Number of Patient Deaths: None

Total Number of Tests Performed: 46,914

Total Number of Cases: 115

Number of Cured and Discharged Cases: 104

Number of Cases Undergoing Treatment: 7

Total Number of Patient Deaths: 4

Number of Patients Hospitalised in Intensive Care: None

Kibris Postasi