Minister of Health Ali Pilli stated that yesterday 193 tests for Covid-19 were made and no new cases of the virus were found.

In a written statement, Dr Pilli said the tests were performed on people who attended hospitals, food workers and people quarantined in hotels.

According to Pilli, 30,797 tests have been performed to date and 108 cases of coronavirus have been found, of which 104 have been discharged and four have died.

Kıbrıs Gazetesi