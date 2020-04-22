The Ministry of Health announced today that 646 tests for Covid-19 have been carried out and that no one tested positive today

Two more people who had the coronavirus infection have been discharged, and 17 patients are still being treated, the ministery stated.

These are the latest statistics on the coronavirus:

Number of positive cases: 0

Number of patients cured: 2

Number of patients in intensive care: 0

Total number of tests performed: 7,525

Total number of positive cases: 108

Number of patients still receiving treatment: 17

Total number of patient deaths: 4

Total number of patients recovered: 87

Yeniduzen