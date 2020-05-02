There have been 373 tests made for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours and no positive results have been found, Health Minister Dr Ali Pilli has said. One more person who has been cured of the virus was discharged from hospital today, he added.

Minister Pilli said that the current situation regarding Covid-19 on May 2, 2020 is as follows:

Number of Tests Performed Today: 373

Number of Positive Cases detected today: none

Number of Cured and Discharged Cases: 1

Number of Cases Lost Today: None

Total Number of Tests Performed to Date: 13,502

Total Number of Positive Cases: 108

Number of Cured and Discharged Cases: 103

Number of Cases Undergoing Treatment: 1

Total Number of Patient Deaths: 4

Number of Patients Hospitalised in Intensive Care: None

Yeniduzen