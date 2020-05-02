There have been 373 tests made for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours and no positive results have been found, Health Minister Dr Ali Pilli has said. One more person who has been cured of the virus was discharged from hospital today, he added.
Minister Pilli said that the current situation regarding Covid-19 on May 2, 2020 is as follows:
Number of Tests Performed Today: 373
Number of Positive Cases detected today: none
Number of Cured and Discharged Cases: 1
Number of Cases Lost Today: None
Total Number of Tests Performed to Date: 13,502
Total Number of Positive Cases: 108
Number of Cured and Discharged Cases: 103
Number of Cases Undergoing Treatment: 1
Total Number of Patient Deaths: 4
Number of Patients Hospitalised in Intensive Care: None
Yeniduzen