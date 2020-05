No new cases of Covid-19 have been found in the last 24 hours. The last positive result from a coronavirus test was on 17 April.

Yesterday, 67 tests were performed on food industry workers and a number of healthcare professionals at Nicosia State Hospital, Cengiz Topel Hospital and Dr. Ak├žikcek Hospital in Kyrenia and other polyclinics. No new cases of the virus have been found.

The total number of tests, to date, are 30,295.

Kibris Gazetesi