Minister of Health, Ali Pilli, stated that during the last 24 hours, 542 laboratory tests were performed to detect Covid-19 virus in North Cyprus and no new cases were found, on the 48th consecutive day.

To date, 33,008 laboratory tests have been performed in the TRNC, Pilli said. The last case of Covid-19 in North Cyprus was identified on April 17.

According to the data, 108 people were infected with Covid-19, 104 of them were discharged and 4 died from the disease.

