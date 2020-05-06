No new cases of Covid-19 have been detected for the last 17 days in North Cyprus. Overall, 16,431 people have been tested and 108 were found to be positive for the coronavirus. There have been four deaths, two of which were two elderly German tourists.

There have been 878 cases of the virus in the south with 15 deaths arising from the virus or complications from the infection.

On Tuesday, Health Minister said that 1,003 tests had been carried out that day and no new cases had been found. However, 10 people will undergo further tests, he said.

Yeniduzen