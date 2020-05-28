Testing continues to be carried out in North Cyprus as part of the Covid-19 measures.

In the past 24 hours alone a total of 42 people were tested for the virus, all of the results were negative.

Health Minister Ali Pilli announced that no new cases of Covid-19 have been detected in the TRNC following 42 diagnostic tests carried out in the last 24 hours.

The tests were carried out on those who applied to outpatients’ clinics.

Minister Pilli said that a total of 31,162 tests had been carried out to date.

Meanwhile, the health minister told BRT on Wednesday that the pandemic was still ongoing in South Cyprus and that it would not be possible to start permitting certain groups to cross the border on June 8 if new cases continued to emerge.

BRT