Latest Headlines

No New Cases of Covid-19 Detected

6 seconds ago
0 Less than a minute
Cyprus News - Health Minister - Dr. Ali Pilli
Health Minister –
Dr. Ali Pilli

Testing continues to be carried out in North Cyprus as part of the Covid-19 measures.

In the past 24 hours alone a total of 42 people were tested for the virus, all of the results were negative.

Health Minister Ali Pilli announced that no new cases of Covid-19 have been detected in the TRNC following 42 diagnostic tests carried out in the last 24 hours.

The tests were carried out on those who applied to outpatients’ clinics.

Minister Pilli said that a total of 31,162 tests had been carried out to date.

Meanwhile, the health minister told BRT on Wednesday that the pandemic was still ongoing in South Cyprus and that it would not be possible to start permitting certain groups to cross the border on June 8 if new cases continued to emerge.

BRT

Related Articles

Photo of Toddler in Intensive Care After Falling Into Swimming Pool

Toddler in Intensive Care After Falling Into Swimming Pool

3 hours ago
Photo of Funeral For Young Man Who Drowned to be Held

Funeral For Young Man Who Drowned to be Held

3 hours ago
Photo of First Stage of Alsancak-Lapta Ring Road to Start

First Stage of Alsancak-Lapta Ring Road to Start

3 hours ago
Photo of Car Catches Fire on Kyrenia-Nicosia Highway

Car Catches Fire on Kyrenia-Nicosia Highway

4 hours ago
Back to top button
Close

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker