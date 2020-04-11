The Ministry of Health has said that there have been no new cases of the coronavirus after 158 tests were made today.

The ministry released the following statistics today:

Following 158 tests performed in the last 24 hours in the TRNC, no new coronavirus cases were found.

11 April 2020 Covid -19 general situation is as follows:

Number of tests performed 158

Number of positive cases 0

Number of patients cured 1

Number of patients in intensive care 1

Number of patients who have died 3

Total number of tests performed 4048

Total number of positive cases 99

Total number of of local patients receiving treatment 51

Total number of recovered patients 45

Number of people coming from abroad and kept under in quarantine 951

Meanwhile In the south, 811 tests were carried out today. 21 new cases were detected. The total cases of coronavirus in the south was 616. There were 13 deaths from the virus in south Cyprus.

