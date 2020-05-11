Health Minister Dr Ali Pilli announced that the number of tests performed in the last 24 hours was 980 and no positive case was found.

Minister Pilli explained that PCR tests were carried out on people who had previously been tested and that no positive results were found.

Minister Pilli said that on Sunday, Covid-19 tests were conducted on food sector employees across the country at Polyclinics at Famagusta State Hospital, Dr Burhan Nalbantoğlu State Hospital, in Nicosia, Cengiz Topel Hospital in Güzelyurt and Dr Akçikcek Hospital in Kyrenia.

Pilli noted that all employees of any businesses offering on-site delivery and takeaway service, as of today (Monday), have been tested for Covid-19.

He, once again, emphasised that it is still import to follow hygiene rules, maintain social distancing and wear masks at this time.

Minister Pilli’s statement on the general situation on Covid-19 on May 10, 2020 is as follows:

Number of Tests Performed Today (Sunday): 980

Number of Positive Cases detected Today: 0

Number of Healed and Discharged Cases: 0

Number of Patient Deaths Today: 0

Total Number of Tests Performed: 24,044

Total Number of Cases: 108

Number of Recovered and Total Discharged Cases: 103

Number of Cases in Treatment: 1

Total Number of Patient Deaths: 4

Number of Patients Hospitalised in Intensive Care: 0

Yeniduzen