The inability to establish a bi-communal, bi-zonal federation in Cyprus was because of the Greek Cypriot obsession with the idea that Cyprus is Greek, President Tatar’s Special Representative Ergün Olgun said.

Kibris Postasi reports that Olgun was speaking at an online seminar titled “The Future Of Cyprus”. Olgun, who was a chief negotiator in past Cyprus talks, added that this attitude had put an end to all opportunities to establish a federation.

He went on to say that under these conditions, President Tatar is looking towards a two-state solution or confederation. Olgun added that the Turkish Cypriots are willing to cooperate with the Greek Cypriots as regards a two-state solution.

Olgun noted that the aid of the Geneva Summit to be held in April, is to see if there is any common ground to restart negotiations for a solution to the Cyprus problem.

The Greek Cypriot view of Turkish Cypriots as a minority has created a difference of opinion, he said.

EU Participation

The President’s Special Representative pointed out that the EU was unable to be impartial in any way. Olgun said that he did not want the EU to take part in the Geneva Summit, not even as an observer.

Olgun emphasised that there are two states in Cyprus and the Greek Cypriots should accept this. The continuation of the status quo would be in everyone’s interest, he said. Olgun noted however, that the TRNC should not be left to exist in isolation.

The online seminar was organised by the British Council of Turkish Cypriot Associations and the British Turkish Cypriot Association, in cooperation with the London School of Economics Turkish Think-Tank Circle Foundation and hosted by former UK minister Brooks Newmark.

