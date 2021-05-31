The UK Government has said, once again, that it “has no plans for direct flights between the UK and the northern part of Cyprus“, Yeniduzen reported.

Responding to a petition on the UK Parliament’s website, the British Foreign Office reiterated its previously expressed opinion; “The United Kingdom, together with the rest of the international community, with the exception of Turkey, does not recognise the unilaterally declared Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus as an independent state.

As a result, the UK Government cannot negotiate an Air Services Agreement with the administration in the northern part of Cyprus“, it said.

The UK Government responded to a petition which had collected more than 12,000 signatures, demanding direct flights from the UK to North Cyprus. The British government is required to respond if it receives a petition with over 10,000 signatures.

The UK Foreign Office also stated that it would not be legal for the government to authorise flights directly to the northern part of Cyprus.

Yeniduzen