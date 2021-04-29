There is not enough common ground to initiate official talks to solve the Cyprus problem, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has said.

The informal talks which were held in Geneva with the participation of the two Cypriot community leaders and representatives of the three guarantor countries ended today, Yeniduzen reports.

Guterres said:

“We could not find enough common ground for the start of official negotiations for the settlement of the Cyprus problem. We are determined to do our best to continue the dialogue and achieve positive results“. The conference had not been an easy task, he said.

President Ersin Tatar has said the only solution is to establish two separate states in Cyprus, while President Nicos Anastasiades still wants to negotiate for a bizonal, bicommunal state under a federal roof.

Yeniduzen