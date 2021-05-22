The Bi-Communal Health Committee has been unable to agree on the conditions for the border crossings to be reopened, Yeniduzen reports.

The committee held a meeting on Friday via video link and reports say that the Greek Cypriot co-chair put the proposal “to start free passage with double vaccines” on the table.

Greek Cypriot experts suggested border crossing with a weekly test condition, while Turkish Cypriot experts asked for a 72 hour PCR test.

Initially, the Turkish Cypriot delegation initially suggested that the crossings be “limited to 24 hours“.

The reported opinion appears to be that the Greek Cypriot side is more flexible regarding resuming border crossing.

Two days ago, BRT reported that Prime Minister Ersan Saner said that his government is ready to open the border crossing points once coronavirus case numbers decrease in South Cyprus.

“We expect the South to go from red to orange. As soon as they fall into the orange category, we are ready to open the doors“, the prime minister said.

Yeniduzen, BRT