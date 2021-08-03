Turkish Cypriots have been unable to access Safe Pass, the digital Green Pass App, CTP representative Fikri Toros has said, Yeniduzen reported.

Toros blamed the government for failing to access the passport because of its separatist mentality, he said. “Turkish Cypriot students studying in England and vaccinated in Northern Cyprus are unable to enter the UK at the moment because they do not have this app”, said Toros.

The Safe Pass facilitates border crossings for Turkish Cypriots, he said and accused the government for failing to acquire the digital app, despite repeated warnings. Toros said the following:

“While the Covid-19 vaccine programme is accelerating in the European Union, the “Digital Green Pass Card” application, also known as the “vaccine passport”, came into force in order to safely normalise travel between member countries.

“The legal regulation regarding the Digital Green Pass Card basically includes digital data of medical information such as where people were vaccinated, when they were vaccinated, the PCR test dates and results if they did not, and whether they formed antibodies if they had Covid-19.

“Southern Cyprus also provides digital pass cards called “Safe Pass” to its citizens in order to facilitate safe travels by putting this application into effect”.

Toros went on to say that in his speech to the Assembly on May 11, 2021, he had emphasised the need for Turkish Cypriots to be included in the EU Digital Green Pass Card application so that both Turkish Cypriots and passengers from Northern Cyprus can travel safely. This would also help improve the tourism sector. He also said:

“I also stated that this is essential for our tourism sector to return to normal. I called on the President to immediately take result-oriented initiatives with the European Union officials to include Northern Cyprus in the Digital Green Pass Card application.

“Mr. Tatar did not take any of these into account and did not take any action assuming that UN resolutions were null and void!”

The UK introduced the Digital Green Pass as a condition of entry into the country from 1 July 2021.

Yeniduzen