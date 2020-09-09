Nineteen people have tested positive for Covid-19 after 1,214 tests were performed in the last 24 hours, Health Minister Dr. Ali Pilli said.

Meanwhile, ten people have been discharged. Two of the positive cases were airline passengers who arrived in North Cyprus, one was a ferry passenger, six people infected were passenger contacts who were already in quarantine and ten cases were local. Their contacts were being followed up, the health minister said.

This brings the total number of Covid-19 cases in North Cyprus to 494

Yeniduzen